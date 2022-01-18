Wayne County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill more than 100 positions

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill more than 100 positions within its departments.

Positions range from jail security and operations to road patrol and narcotics enforcement.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply and must have a valid driver's license, a good driving record, and a High School diploma or GED.

“When I was a kid, little boys and girls dreamed of being police officers,” Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said. “We want to get that back. We want little boys and girls, and young men and women, to be interested in law enforcement and serving their communities again.”

Applicants must pass a personality exam, a criminal history check, and written, oral, medical, and physical exams.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for motivated men and women who want to serve and protect their communities.

Law enforcement and correctional positions:



Jail Security and Operations

Court Services

Prisoner Transportation

Road Patrol

The Marine Unit

Morality Vice Enforcement

Apprehension PA-511

The U.S. Marshals Task Force

Civil Process

Narcotics Enforcement

Special Response Team (SRT)

Honor Guard, the Mounted Unit

Internal Affairs

K-9 Unit

Friend of the Court Enforcement

Deed Fraud Unit

More information on recruitment and how to apply can be found here.