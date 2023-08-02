These are the most dangerous intersections in Detroit & Wayne County

(WXYZ) — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in the City of Detroit and Wayne County. In 2022, 29 percent of Michigan’s deadly car accidents occurred at intersections.

“Our goal is safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians,” said Michigan Auto Law attorney and president Steven Gursten. “Each year we spend numerous hours compiling the data to produce this list to give drivers the information they need to possibly plan alternative routes. With all the outside distractions it is increasingly important for pedestrians and people on bikes in these areas to be aware and pay extra attention.

The firm used Michigan State Police accident report data for 2022 to come up with the most dangerous intersections. They said the data includes any accident reported within 200 feet of an intersection, including near freeways and their ramps/service drives.

The intersection at Schoolcraft and Telegraph Road in Redford Township held the top spot. There were 126 crashes at the intersection in 2022, a 21 percent increase from 2021’s 104.

Here’s a full list of the most dangerous intersections:

Wayne County:

1. Schoolcraft Rd. at Telegraph Rd. in Redford Township-126 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries

2. Middle Belt Rd. at Schoolcraft Rd. in Livonia-99 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries

3. 6 Mile Rd. at I 96/I 275 in Livonia-83 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries

4. Dix Ave. at M 39 in Lincoln Park-81 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries

5. 7 Mile Rd. at I 75 in Detroit-71 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries

6. FORD RD at Haggerty Rd. in Canton Township-67 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries

7. Joy Rd. at M 39 in Detroit-66 Total Crashes- 24 Injuries

8. I 94 at Telegraph Rd. in Taylor-64 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries

9. Ford Rd. at Lilley Rd. in Canton Township-63 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries

10. Telegraph Rd. at Van Born Rd. in Dearborn Heights-63 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries

City of Detroit:

1. 7 Mile Rd. at I-75 in Detroit-71 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries

2. Joy Rd. at M 39 in Detroit-66 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries

3. Warren Ave. at I-75 in Detroit-53 Total Crashes, 25 Injuries

4. 8 Mile Rd. at Gratiot Ave in Detroit-53 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries

5. Livernois Ave. at W Davison St. in Detroit-52 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries

6. Conant St. at E Davison St, Detroit-48 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries

7. 8 Mile Rd. at I-75 in Detroit-48 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries

8. M 10 at I 94 in Detroit-45 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries

9. 8 Mile Rd. at Mound Rd. in Detroit-45 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 11 Injuries

10. M 39 at Warren Ave. in Detroit-44 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

The most dangerous intersection in Detroit was 7 Mile Road and I-75 with a total of 71 up from 2020’s 63 accidents.