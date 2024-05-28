DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne State University will shift to remote operations until further notice, effective immediately, due to what the university is calling an 'ongoing public safety issue.'

Wayne State shifting to remote operations after increased activity on campus

Last week, pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment at Wayne State University, demanding the university divest from Israel. There is still a presence on campus as of early Tuesday morning; protestors have previously asked to remove the encampments, but have refused to do so.

"Students will receive further information from their instructors regarding class arrangements via email or Canvas," the university said in an alert released to their website. "Faculty and staff who can work remotely are expected to do so; those who are unable to work remotely should contact their supervisors for further instructions. All on-campus events are canceled until further notice. Critical infrastructure workers are expected to report to campus.

7 News Detroit has a crew on their way to campus. We will update this story with more information when it becomes readily available.