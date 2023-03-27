Wayne State suspends professor for allegedly violent social media post

Wayne State University has suspended a professor over a social media post where they allegedly said people should kill those they disagree with.

According to a statement from Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson, the professor in the English department reportedly made a post saying that rather than "shouting down" people they disagree with, people should just murder them to silence them.

"We have on many occasions defended the right of free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech. It is, at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal," Wilson said in a statement.

He added that the university referred to to law enforcement agencies for further review and investigation.