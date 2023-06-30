Wayne State University elects first woman president

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne State University’s Board of Governors voted today to elect Kimberly Andrews Espy, Ph.D as the 13th president of the university. She will be the first woman to serve as Wayne State’s president. Espy is succeeding M.Roy Wilson on August 1, who served as president since 2013.

“I am proud to accept this position to serve as the next president of such an exceptional institution of higher learning in the heart of the Detroit, a storied city that is on the move. Wayne State has played an important role in Detroit’s recent revitalization, and I’m excited about the opportunities that exist to continue building on that growth,” said Espy in a press release.

Espy currently served as provost and senior vice president at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) since 2018. During her time at UTSA, the university earned an R1 classification by the Carnegie Foundation in 2021, was recognized by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities for an increase of 40 percent in degrees awarded and increased six-year graduation rates by 12 points during her term.

“After a thorough search that included four publicly held presidential search listening sessions where students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university assembled and provided input, the board reached a unanimous decision to elect Dr. Espy as our next president. Her strong leadership roles in higher education and research and her national reputation for advancing institutional, academic and student success will be invaluable to maintaining the momentum of Wayne State into the next decade of growth and beyond. We are confident the skills she brings to this important leadership position will keep our university advancing toward its vision of being a preeminent public, urban research university. We are thrilled that she’s joined us here at Wayne State and we know our community will be as well,” said board of governors' chair Mark Gaffney in a press release.

Before serving as UTSA’s provost, Espy served as senior vice president for research at the University of Arizona. Espy was also senior vice president for research and innovation as well as dean of the graduate school at the University of Oregon, while at Oregon, she secured funding from state legislature to entice economic development.

“Wayne State University is a national model for student success, is recognized for its community impact, and is respected across the nation and around the world for its scholarship and health services, particularly in addressing health disparities in major cities. I am honored that the board has chosen me to be this university’s next leader, and I am excited to begin charting the journey we will all take together to continue to create and advance knowledge for our community and our world,” said Espy

Espy is a native of Cincinnati and received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Rice University and her masters and doctorate from the University of Houston.