Wayne State University to honor Stevie Wonder at May commencement

(WXYZ) — Wayne State University announced that Stevie Wonder will receive an honorary degree at the school’s May 7 commencement at 1 p.m.

According to the university, he will receive the Doctor of Humane Letters in recognition of his contributions as a musician and advocate for civil rights and the disabled community.

Other honorary degrees will be awarded to Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, Gurmale Singh Grewal, Timothy Meadows, and Bill Prady.

The university says more than 3,200 students have applied for graduation this spring. The commencement will feature seven ceremonies over three days: May 6, May 7 and May 8.