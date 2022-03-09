Ways to save money as fuel prices rise

(WXYZ) — Drivers 7 Action News spoke with Tuesday are full of ideas on ways to save money on gas as prices eclipsed $4.

“Stay at home. That’s the only way you're going save is (to) stay at home," driver Shelia Ann Gandy said.

However, staying home may not be feasible for everyone who has to attend work in person and get to other activities or appointments.

Driver Janith Jayatilaka said he'll definitely find ways to be more strategic if the fuel prices keep rising.

"There will be a price where like at some point, you got to do what you got to do (to save money)," he said.

There are also apps like GasBuddy that help you locate or shop around for cheaper fuel prices.

However, driver Barak Holmes said, “Why would I burn up my gas to go and get some gas for cheaper? So, you just get it for what you can get it for and if you can, try to get everything in one trip. You can make savings that way by limiting your amount of trips that you have to take.”

Driver Anthony Minuto said he tries to slow down.

"Maybe get a little better miles per gallon now. But unfortunately, got to do my everyday stuff still. So (I'm) still driving to work," he explained.

Fuel economy is among the topics AAA discusses on ways to save money when it comes to driving and gas prices.

“Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 miles an hour. So, some drivers may want to consider driving conservatively and avoid aggressive driving,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland explained.

While limiting your acceleration, AAA also advises combining errands.

"So, if you know you have somewhere to go (or have) some errands to run, you may want to plan ahead so that limits any type of backtracking or turning around. Maybe even consider areas that's like a one-stop shop," she said.

Woodland said consider enrolling in a savings program.

