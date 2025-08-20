WB I-94 freeway ramp to I-96 closed after semi truck crash

The Westbound I-94 freeway ramp that feeds drivers onto eastbound I-96 in Detroit is closed after a semi-truck crashed on the ramp.

Video from the incident

WB 94 to Interstate 96 blocked after semi crash

Michigan State Police says that the driver — a 26-year-old from Saskatchewan, Canada — tried to exit I-94 and was driving too fast, causing the contents inside his trailer to shift and tip over.

We're told 40,000 pounds of merchandise was spilled onto the freeway. This portion of it is closed for what MSP says will be a lengthy clean-up.

“Driving too fast resulted in another preventable crash,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “While no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved, we will see the effects of this crash on travel for hours. This drivers risky driving behaviors resulted in traffic headaches for everyone who uses that freeway ramp.”

