WB I-94 ramp to 23 Mile closing for 3 weeks for construction

Drivers along I-94 will have to deal with a ramp closure at a busy intersection in Macomb County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the westbound I-94 exit ramp to M-29 (23 Mile Rd.) will close for three weeks starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is for pavement repairs and partial reconstruction of the interchange. Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to the 26 Mile Rd. exit ramp, then west on 26 Mile to southbound Gratiot and back to 23 Mile.

With the closure, MDOT said they will also close the westbound 23 Mile Rd. entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 for about three weeks. The detour will be Gratiot to eastbound 26 Mile to eastbound I-94.

According to MDOT, the traffic will also affect 23 Mile between Gratiot and Foster Rd. and I-94 at 23 Mile. Both locations will have traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.