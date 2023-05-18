Watch Now
News

WB I-96 ramps to M-39 in Wayne County to close for two months for concrete repair

Oversize Load
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An oversize load truck hauls a John Deere tractor as it travels westbound on I-80 as seen on April 18, 2023 in Omaha, Neb.
Oversize Load
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 15:26:01-04

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — MDOT has announced the closure of westbound I-96 express and local ramps to northbound and southbound M-39 beginning Monday, May 22 at 7:00 a.m. and lasting through late July for concrete deck patching and repair.

I-96 is expected to remain open during the closure, but additional lane closures on westbound I-96 express and local lanes may be necessary.

Traffic will be detoured westbound I-96 to southbound Evergreen Road, then eastbound I-96 to northbound and southbound M-39.

For more information about the closure, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/projects-studies.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning