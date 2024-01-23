WDET adds new music shows & more local programming as station plans 75th anniversary celebration

Detroit's public radio station, WDET, is adding more music and local programming to its lineup, station officials announced on Tuesday morning.

It comes as the station plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

According to station officials, the new daytime programs on Monday-Friday include:



Created Equal: A one-hour program about the challenge of inequality and the promise of opportunity, hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson. It will air from 9-10 a.m. and repeated from 7-8 p.m.

The Metro: A one-hour news and culture magazine for the City of Detroit, co-hosted by Nick Austin and Tia Graham. it will air from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 10-11 p.m.

In the Groove: A daily three-hour music program hosted by Ryan Patrick Hooper with the latest in independent and non-commercial music. It airs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The station has also added six evening music programs that are hosted by Detroit community members. Those program include:

Visions with Kaleigh Wilder: Celebrating jazz in all genres with Detroit-based saxophonist, improviser and Kresge artist fellow Kaleigh Wilder. It airs Mondays from 8-10 p.m.

The Detroit Move: A program talking about Detroit's contributions to rock, soul, rhythm and blues hosted by Detroit garage rocker Mike Latulippe of The Hentchmen. It airs Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.

MI Local: Hosted by veteran music journalist Jeff Milo, this will show off emerging artists, bands and acts. It airs Tuesdays from 9-10 p.m.

The Blvd with Waajeed: This show will feature techno, house and other electronic dance music, hosted by local DJ Waajeed. It airs Wednesdays from 8-10 p.m..

Alternate Take with Liz Warner: Liz Copeland, now Liz Warner, was on WDET from 1995-2007 and returns to the station to explore music that has impacted Detroit's community. It will air Thursdays from 8-10 p.m.

The New Music Show with Shigeto: Hosted by Shigeto, a Hamtramck-based drummer and DJ, the show will highlight independent music. It airs Saturdays from 8-10 p.m.

Finally, the Don Was Motor City Playlist will be heard earlier on Fridays from 8-10 p.m. and repeated on Sunday at 10 p.m.

“We take great pride in delivering what our listeners want from WDET,” said Station Manager Mary Zatina. “A recent survey overwhelmingly showed that people turn to WDET to discover the vibrant music and stories that make Detroit unique. They are less interested in repeats of national programming that they can access elsewhere. We listened and are delivering an evolution of our entire lineup with incredible Detroit-focused programming that will reward our faithful listeners and attract new audiences.”

The station will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Feb. 13, 1949 with a members-only reception in Detroit.