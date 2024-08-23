'We are all willing.' UAW rallies against Stellantis in Sterling Heights, threatens strike

(WXYZ) — It's a message, and a warning, shouted loud and clear. A couple hundred UAW members rallied outside the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. The same plant was on strike last October, and now its workers threaten to return to the picket line.

“We have a lot of concerns, most of them have to do with keeping the promise,” said UAW Local 1700 President Michael Spencer, which represents the plant. "When we see things happening down in Belvidere with promises not being kept, it’s concern. Not concern for one location and one local, but all UAW locals.”

That message of "Keep The Promise" was on full display Friday, referring to an agreement between the company and the union to reopen a closed plant in Belvidere, IL which Stellantis has now delayed, citing market conditions.

“Considering we just came off a contract 8 months ago, we shouldn't be at this stage of the game right now,” Spencer said.

The UAW has been ramping up pressure with President Shawn Fain using part of his speech at the Democratic National Convention to call out the company on national TV.

“Stellantis must keep the promises they made to America in our union contract,” Fain said during his address. "The UAW will take whatever action necessary at Stellantis or any other corporation."

Union member John Weyer says despite the Illinois plant being nearly 400 miles away, it matters to workers here in Sterling Heights, sending a message to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

“If they’re willing to welch on that deal what else are they willing to welch on? Everything else in our contract that they promised us? The health and safety of our workers?” Weyer said. "That entire community out in Belvidere is going to suffer because of the decision he [Tavares] makes and he doesn't care because he’s sitting across the pond.”

In response, Stellantis claims they’re not violating that contract, saying in a statement:

"To ensure the Company’s future competitiveness and sustainability, which are necessary to preserve U.S. manufacturing jobs, it is critical that the business case for all investments is aligned with market conditions and our ability to accommodate a wide range of consumer demands. Therefore, the Company confirms it has notified the UAW that plans for Belvidere will be delayed, but firmly stands by its commitment. As always, the Company is committed to engaging with the Union on a productive, respectful and forward-looking dialogue.

"The Company has not violated the commitments made in the Investment Letter included in the 2023 UAW Collective Bargaining Agreement and strongly objects to the Union’s accusations. In fact, the UAW agreed to language that expressly allows the Company to modify product investments and employment levels. Therefore, the Union cannot legally strike over a violation of this letter at this time."

Marick Masters, professor emeritus at Wayne State University, says without an injunction, a potential strike could go on for weeks before a legal resolution if Stellantis fights the UAW's ability to strike.

“A strike could go on for a week without any legal resolution of the dispute, and it could go on longer than that, and you can have a situation in which there is serious economic damage,” Masters said. "This could be a very crippling strike. It could impact negatively the economy of Michigan depending on how long it lasts.”

Masters says two strikes this close together is unprecedented in recent years, and the UAW's pressure campaign hopes to avoid that from happening.

“I think this is in large part an opportunity to demonstrate to the CEO that they’re serious about this, and hope they can engage in discussions,” Masters said.

“Hopefully he [CEO Tavares] sees us out here in numbers and he do the right thing," said Stellantis employee and UAW member Todjah Torrance. "But I'm not too hopeful.”

While these workers aren’t certain what’s ahead, they say they are certain that they’re ready to strike.

"I am,” Torrance said. "I'm absolutely ready and willing to do whatever it takes for Stellantis to do the right thing and hold up their portion of the contract."

“We are all willing, ready and able to keep the middle class in America,” Weyer said.