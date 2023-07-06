'We are heartbroken.' Wynter's family plans Friday vigil in memory of 2-year-old

(WXYZ) — The family of Wynter Cole-Smith is planning a Friday vigil to honor the late 2-year-old after her body was found in Detroit Wednesday evening.

Wynter was taken from an apartment in Lansing late Sunday night following an altercation between her mom and suspect Rashad Trice, according to police. Wynter’s 22-year-old mom was stabbed multiple times, police said.

The mother was able to leave the house and go to a neighbor's home where she got help and called police. When police arrived, the suspect was gone, and the victim's 2-year-old daughter was missing. Trice was arrested Monday morning; Wynter's body was later found on Detroit's east side after a days-long search.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousins, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter's brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever," the statement read in part.

The family also went on to thank the FBI, law enforcement, volunteers and the Dock Ellis Foundation for their help in the effort to find Wynter.

"In remembering Wynter, we believe that [it] is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family. Anywhere. We ask the State Legislature and Governor Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us," the statement also read.

The family announced they are planning a vigil in Wynter's memory. It is scheduled for Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Address: Knodell and Erwin Streets, near the First Church of the Redeemed at 9360 Van Dyke in Detroit.