We hit the streets to find the best rivalry game tailgate, this one has a bus and ESPN ring

ANN ARBOR — Rivalry game day isn't just about what goes on inside the stadium, the tailgates leading up to the game are a tradition for thousands.

7 Action News hit the streets of Ann Arbor to find the biggest, baddest tailgate, and we're confident in what we found.

On any University of Michigan football game day, a stone's throw from the Big House, you'll find the Wolverine One Tailgate.

And at it? What co-organizer of the tailgate Mike Durham calls the, "Living Go Blue Museum."

The Living Go Blue Museum, bought off ebay in 2008, is a bus full of University of Michigan memorabilia and memorabilia from other college teams.

On the front wall there's a hall of fame featuring names like Lloyd Carr and Michael Phelps.

On a counter there's a national championship ring from ESPN College GameDay, awarding the Wolverine tailgate with "best in the country."

Durham says every week something new is added to the bus, on the outside there's a wolverine kegerator for the over 200 private guests invited.

Durham says the Landin family started tailgating at U of M football games in 1984 and since then generations and more families have joined.

Nearly 30 years into their tradition and one of the organizers, Jason Huntoon listed off 10 family names associated with the tailgate: Landin, Anderson, Huntoon, Barcci, Durham, Schroeder, Steinbock, Jaske, Meeks, Wood.

Next to the hot bratwurst, cheese dip, and family bobbleheads at the tailgate you never know who you'll see.

7 Action News ran into Tim McCormick who said, "this is the best tailgate in the country."

Among all the maize and blue at the tailgate, there was a good amount of fans in green and white.

This wolverine family was animate they bleed maize and blue in the stands, but the few incredible hours spent eating and drinking together before the game is for everyone.

A Michigan State cousin who helped plan the tailgate said, "It's a mutual ground and we all have fun."

Brittany Thompson said, "it's the best day of the year.