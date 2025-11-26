FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Farmington Hills couple is calling it their own Christmas miracle after a kind stranger drove from downtown Detroit to return a lost wallet right to their doorstep after the Christmas tree lighting.

Dave Hillyard and his girlfriend Shelby Lukas were among the tens of thousands who attended Detroit's annual Christmas tree lighting last Friday. After grabbing drinks at a pop-up bar in Campus Martius, they enjoyed the downtown festivities.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

'We owe her a lot': Stranger returns lost wallet to Farmington Hills couple's doorstep

"Neither one of us had ever been before. So we thought hey, let's check it out," Hillyard said.

It wasn't until the end of the night that Hillyard realized his wallet was missing.

"That's when the heart sank," Hillyard said.

The couple suspected the wallet was left at the pop-up bar, which had already closed for the night. They searched for hours and even returned the next morning.

"It's gotta be down there somewhere. It's gotta be," Lukas remembered saying to herself.

That's when Lukas decided to check their Ring doorbell notifications and discovered something amazing. The security camera had captured footage of a woman at their front door the night before holding Hillyard's wallet.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Web Extra: Doorbell video shows woman returning wallet

"It was his wallet in her hand. I'm like, 'Oh my God. It's in her hand. It's at home!'" Lukas said.

The kind stranger had driven from Detroit all the way to Farmington Hills where the couple lives to return the wallet, leaving it full of cards and cash in the couple's mailbox.

WXYZ Dave Hillyard (left) and Shelby Lukas (right)

Now the couple is putting out a call to find this Good Samaritan, so they can thank her properly and give her a gift for her troubles.

"We just want to find out who she is," Lukas said.

"Yeah, so we can repay her," Hillyard added.

Losing the wallet right before the holidays would have set the couple back significantly. They say it's what the season of giving is all about, and they're grateful someone lent them a helping hand when they didn't need to.

"We owe her a lot," Hillyard said.

