Weapons, explosives and ammunition recovered from Warren home after explosion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the smoke clears, Warren police have uncovered additional details about the Saturday afternoon explosion inside the garage of a home on Gentner Road in Warren.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital after sustaining severe injuries, including losing both arms, said William Dwyer, Commissioner of the Warren Police Department.

The man, Dwyer said, has an extensive criminal background, involving weapons charges and was under investigation prior to the explosion by a special operations unit with Warren police.

A search warrant was executed on Saturday and police recovered a dozen firearms, including handguns and rifles, as well as, loaded AR-style magazines and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition, Dwyer said.

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was also on scene and removed several explosive devices.

