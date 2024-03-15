Statewide Tornado Drill to be conducted Wednesday, March 20 as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week

(WXYZ) — Beginning Sunday, March 17, and running through March 23, Michigan will be marking Severe Weather Awareness Week.

As part of the events, the state will be conducting the Statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday, March 20, at 1 p.m. The idea behind the drill is to make sure you test your emergency plan in the event of severe weather.

In the past for Severe Weather Awareness Week, we've covered what you need to know about lighting, why flash flooding is the deadliest weather event, and what are the safest areas in your home.

According to the State of Michigan, an average Michigan has 15 tornadoes per year. The average lead time for a tornado warning is 10 to 15 minutes and winds can reach over 200 mph.

