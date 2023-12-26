Weather delays affect air travel as millions take to the skies for the holidays

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport says they expect 1.5 million people to fly through Detroit during the Christmas travel period.

But some faced major delays.

On Christmas day, across the country more than 150 flights were canceled and thousands of flights were delayed as storms swept through different parts of the country.

But if you're flying today, there are blizzard conditions in the Heartland thanks to a winter storm.

Right now, states like South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa are all under a winter weather advisory and an ice storm warning.

Thunder storms are expected to move into the eastern part of the US and up the east coast.

And out west, a flood watch has been issued for part of Washington state where heavy rain could potentially cause river flooding as that system moves into northern California.

Be sure to check with your airline before flying.

