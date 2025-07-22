Another perfect summer day is on tap for today. Skies will be mostly sunny, with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. Get outside and enjoy!

Metro Detroit Weather: Another great day ahead, and ways to beat the heat

A high pressure ridge builds Wednesday, bringing heat and humidity back to Metro Detroit. Highs climb to near 90° Wednesday with dew points near 70°. Heat and humidity continue to build Thursday with highs in the low 90s. The ridge breaks down with a cold front Friday leading to showers and thunderstorms in the morning and continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will only cool slightly behind the front and into the mid to 80s.

Today: After a cool start to the day we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with low temps in the 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

