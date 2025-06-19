Metro Detroit weather: More rain and storms possible today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Thursday, June 19

Today: Decreasing clouds with a rain and storm chance. Storms should not be severe but could bring small hail and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST

Metro Detroit weather: Storms move out, heat moves in for the weekend

Tonight: Rain moves out with milder temps in the low 60s around Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Storms are possible to start the morning with highs eventually reaching the low 90s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor