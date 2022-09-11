Watch Now
News

Webber, Battier, Billups inducted into Michigan Sports Hall

Chris Webber hints at return to Michigan on Instagram
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Murphy
<p>CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 6: Chris Webber provides commentary after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 6, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
Chris Webber hints at return to Michigan on Instagram
FILE Chauncey Billups
Shane_Battier_gettyimages-1075420728-612x612.jpg
Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 08:41:45-04

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Webber, Shane Battier and Chauncey Billups have been inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

The trio of former basketball players were enshrined Saturday night.

Webber and Battier attended Detroit Country Day before going onto Michigan, Duke and the NBA. Billups played for the Detroit Pistons, winning the 2004 NBA MVP award.

Detroit native and former San Diego Charger star tight end Antonio Gates and former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein were also inducted.

Former Michigan softball pitcher Jennie Ritter, former Detroit Red Wing sportscaster Mickey Redmond, former Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard were also part of the class along with Olympic ice dancing medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website