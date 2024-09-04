Wednesday is the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year; here's when it will be back

(WXYZ) — As we move into fall, earlier sunsets are returning across the country, and Wednesday marks the last 8 p.m. sunset of the year.

The sunset will continue to get earlier through the rest of the year, and then we fall back on Sunday, Nov. 3 when Daylight Saving Time ends.

Watch more from Mike Taylor in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Temps up through Thursday then down this weekend

By the start of October, the sunset will be around 7:12 p.m. and then by the start of November, it will be 6:24 p.m.

When we "fall back," the sunset will be 5:22 p.m. and the sunrise will be 7:08 a.m.

We "spring forward" on Sunday, March 9, 2025 and we won't have a sunset after 8 p.m. until April 3, 2025.