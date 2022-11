Weekend construction in metro Detroit includes 2 closures on I-75, 1 on I-94

It's going to be a tough weekend for driver's across metro Detroit as there are several road closures, including two along I-75 and another on I-94.

Below you'll find the weekend construction

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75, M-59 to Square Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sun 10am.

Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED, Square Lake to I-696, Fri 9pm-Sun 10am, incl all ramps.

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, I-696 to 14 Mile, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB I-75, M-102/8 Mile to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland – I-75 RAMP CLOSURES Fri 8pm-Sun 10am:

-EB 12 Mile Rd to SB I-75

-EB/WB 14 Mile Rd ramps to SB I-75

-NB/SB Adams Rd ramps to SB I-75

-EB/WB Big Beaver Rd ramps to SB I-75

-NB/SB Crooks ramps to SB I-75

-NB/SB Rochester ramp to SB I-75

-EB/WB Square Lake ramp to SB I-75

Wayne - SB I-75, 8 Mile/M-102 to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sat 12pm.

Wayne – SB I-75, 8 Mile/M-102 to I-94, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 12pm-Sun 8am.

Wayne – SB I-75, 8 Mile/M-102 to I-94, 2 LANES OPEN, Sun 2pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB Clay RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-75 will also be closed in both directions at Newport Road near the Monroe and Wayne County border for crews to deolish the bridge.

I-94 :

Wayne - WB I-94 CLOSED, I-75 to I-96, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl. all ramps.

Wayne - EB I-94, Conner to Chalmers, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Sun 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94, I-96 to Linwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Sun 9am.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – RAMP CLOSURES TO 94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

- SB John R RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94

- EB Warren RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94

- SB Chene RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94

- SB Mt Elliot/ Moran RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94

- SB Trumbull RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94

- WB Warren RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94

- NB Conner RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94

Wayne - NB Moross RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 7pm-Sun 5am.

I-96 :

Oakland – WB I-96, 275 to Kent Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sun 8pm.

Oakland – WB/NB M-5 RAMP CLOSED to WB 96, Fri 8pm-Sun 8pm.

Oakland – NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to WB 96, Sat 8am-8pm.

I-696:

Macomb - WB I-696, Hayes to Bunert, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-10:30am.

Macomb - EB I-696, Bunert to Hayes, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 10:30am-12pm.

Macomb - WB 11 Mile, Hayes Rd to Bunert, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 12pm-1:30pm.

Macomb - EB 11 Mile, Bunert to Hayes, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 1:30pm-3pm.

I-275 :

Oakland – NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to WB 96, Sat 8am-8pm.

M-3 : (Gratiot)

Macomb - SB M-3, 14 Mile to Common, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 6pm-Sat 10am.

Macomb - SB M-3, 14 Mile to Common, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 4pm-Sun 10am.

Macomb - NB/SB Little Mack at M-3, intersection closed intermittently, Fri 6pm-Mon 7am.

Macomb - EB/WB 13 Mile at M-3, intersection closed intermittently, Fri 6pm-Mon 7am.

Macomb - EB/WB Masonic at M-3, intersection closed intermittently, Fri 6pm-Mon 7am.

Macomb - EB/WB 14 Mile at M-3, intersection closed intermittently, Fri 6pm-Mon 7am.

Macomb - NB M-3, Common to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 4pm-Sun 10am.

Macomb - NB M-3, Common to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 4pm-Mon 7am.

M-5:

Oakland – WB/NB M-5 RAMP CLOSED to WB 96, Fri 8pm-Sun 8pm.

Oakland - NB M-5, 14 Mile to Pontiac Trail, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 5pm.

M-10 : (Lodge)

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB Milwaukee RAMP CLOSED to SB M-10, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-39 : (Southfield)

Wayne - NB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8:30am-Sat 4pm.

Wayne - SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 8:30am-Sat 4pm.

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, Selfridge Air Base to Card Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 5am-Fri 7am.

M-85 : (Fort St)

Wayne - WB/SB M-85, Clark to Junction, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB/NB M-85 from Springwells/West End to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB/SB M-85 and EB/NB M-85 CLOSED, Livernois to Junction, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

US-12 : (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB US-12 at Wayne Rd, 3 lanes open, M-T 9am-3pm.

US-24 : (Telegraph)

Wayne – SB US-24 at Ecorse, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-11:30am.

Wayne - NB US-24 at Ecorse, 3 lanes open, Mon 12pm-3pm.