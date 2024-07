Weekend construction in metro Detroit includes major work on I-96 in Oakland & Wayne counties

Construction season is in full swing across metro Detroit and this weekend, there will be major construction along I-96 in Oakland and Wayne counties.

According to MDOT, one lane will be open on westbound I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Rd. from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, and then the local lanes of westbound I-96 will be closed from Wyoming to Outer Drive all weekend.

You can check out the full list of weekend construction below.

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75, Livernois to Rochester, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Thu 9am-5pm.

Oakland - SB I-75, Dixie Hwy/County Line to Ortonville/M-15, 3 LANES OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun noon.

Wayne - SB I-75 at M-10, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-4pm.

I-96 :

Oakland – WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to Novi Road, Sat 6am-Oct.

Oakland – WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to Kent Lake Rd, Sat 6am-Oct.

Oakland – WB I-96, I-275 to Kent Lake, ONE LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-noon.

Wayne – WB I-96 LOCAL LANES CLOSED, Wyoming St to W Outer Dr, and all ramps, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8/Davison, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-96 Local RAMP CLOSED to NB/SB Evergreen, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-96 Local RAMP CLOSED to/from Wyoming, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-96 Local RAMP CLOSED to/from Greenfield, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-96 Local RAMP CLOSED to/from M-5/Grand River/Schaefer, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB Schoolcraft Rd at I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-Fri 5pm.

I-275 :

Oakland - NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to WB 96, Sat 6am-noon.

Wayne - NB I-275 Eureka to 6 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-3 : (Gratiot)

Macomb - SB M-3, M-59 and Cass Ave, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9am-8/2.

M-5 :

Oakland - NB/WB M-5 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96, Sat 6am-12pm.

M-8 : (Davison)

Wayne – EB/WB M-8, Oakland to Joseph Campau, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am

M-10 : (Lodge)

Wayne - NB M-10, Griswold St to W Jefferson, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.

M-39 : (Southfield)

Wayne – NB/SB M-39 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-96 LOCAL, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

M-53 : (Van Dyke)

Macomb - SB M-53, Martin to Chicago, 2 LANES OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.

Macomb - NB M-53, Chicago to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-9am.

Macomb - SB M-53, 13 Mile to 14 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 9am-4pm.

M-59:

Oakland - NB Opdyke at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne - SB M-85, Emmons to Goddard, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 4am-Sat 4pm.

US-24 : (Telegraph)

Wayne - NB US-24, 7 Mile to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-5pm.