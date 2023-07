Weekend construction includes lane, ramp closures along freeways

(WXYZ) — After a holiday weekend break, construction is back in full swing across metro Detroit highways.

This weekend's construction in metro Detroit includes lane closures and intermittent closures along I-75, plus several ramp closures.

Below is the weekend construction in metro Detroit.

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75, Dixie Hwy to Grange Hall, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Sun noon.

Wayne - NB I-75 at Warren Ave, 3 lanes open, Fri 7am-4pm.

Wayne - SB I-75, 8 Mile/M-102 to I-94, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB I-75 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY at EB/WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-94:

Macomb - EB/WB I-94 CLOSED at Little Mack Ave, Sat 6am-10am.

Macomb - EB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-TUESDAY 7am.

Wayne - EB I-94, I-96 to Linwood St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-94, M-10/Lodge to I-96, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94, French to Conner St, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Conner and NB Conner closed to EB 94, Sun 7am-7pm.

I-96:

Oakland - EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to Novi Rd, Sat 8am-late Aug.

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Fri, July 14, 8pm.

Wayne - EB I-96 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY at Evergreen, Sat 1pm-3pm.

Wayne - WB I-96 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY at NB/SB Evergreen, Sat 9am-12pm.

Wayne - SB Evergreen CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY at EB/WB I-96, Sat 9am-3pm.

M-3 : (Gratiot)

Macomb – EB/WB 16 Mile/Metropolitan Pkwy at Gratiot Ave, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 5am-late July.

M-8 : (Davison)

Wayne - EB M-8/Davison CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY at SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-59:

Macomb - EB M-59 at I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9AM-3pm.

M-97 : (Groesbeck)

Macomb - NB M-97, M-59 to Elizabeth Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-Thu 6pm.

M-102 : (8 Mile)

Wayne/Oakland - EB 8 Mile/M-102 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.