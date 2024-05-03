Weekend construction includes several ramp closures, I-96 closure

Spring is here and that means construction along metro Detroit highways is ramping up with several ramps closed this weekend, plus a full closure of eastbound I-96 on Saturday.

Here is the weekend construction on metro Detroit roads operated by MDOT.

I-75



Oakland – SB I-75, 11 Mile to I-696, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 5am-Mon 5am.

Oakland – 11 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 5AM-Sat 6pm.

Oakland - SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-696, Fri 5AM-Mon 5am.

Oakland – SB I-75, 11 Mile to I-696, 3 lanes open, Mon 5am-Sat 6pm.

Wayne - NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Dearborn St, Sun 6am-8am.

Wayne - NB/SB Deaborn St RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Sun 6am-8am.

I-96 :



Oakland - EB I-96 CLOSED, Beck to Novi Rd, Sun 7am-6pm.

Oakland - NB/SB Wixom RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-96, Sun 7am-6pm.

I-696:



Oakland - EB I-696 CLOSED, M-10 to Lahser, Sat 7am-7pm.

Oakland - EB/WB I-696 RAMPS CLOSED to Southfield Rd, Fri 6AM-5/22.

Oakland - EB/WB I-696 Service Drive at M-1/Woodward, 4 lanes open, Mon 9am-late May.

Oakland - WB I-696 Service Drive, east of M-1/Woodward, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-late May.

Macomb - EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to M-97/Groesbeck, Mon 9am-11am.

M-1 : (Woodward)



Oakland - SB M-1, 14 Mile to 12 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Tue, 5am-3pm.

Old M-14 : (Plymouth Rd)



Wayne - WB Old M-14, Middle Belt Rd to Farmington Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-6/7.

M-39 : (Southfield)



Wayne - NB M-39, I-94 to Rotunda, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB M-39, M-153/Ford Rd to Oakwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Mon 5am.

M-59:



Macomb - EB M-59, Old Van Dyke to M-53, 4 lanes open, Sat 7am5pm.

Oakland - EB M-59, Chippewa Rd to Johnson St, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-6/10.

M-97 : (Groesbeck)



Macomb - NB/SB M-97 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Mon 9am-11am.

US-12 : (Michigan)



Wayne – EB/WB US-12, Haggerty to Hannan, left lane closed, Mon 7am-5/17.

US-24: (Telegraph)

