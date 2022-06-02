Well-known jewelry found shot dead inside his car Wednesday night

OAK PARK, MI (WXYZ) — Police are investigating the shooting death of well-known jewelry Daniel Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was found shot dead in his car on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile in Oak Park Wednesday night.

Police say the suspected shooter ran from the scene but was later taken into custody.

Police believe Hutchinson was approached by the shooter after leaving the pawn shop.

They say he was shot multiple times inside his car.

Officers say they performed CPR on the scene and then later transported Hutchinson to the hospital. He did not survive his injuries.

The popular jeweler has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. His most recent picture was posted on Wednesday.