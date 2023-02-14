'We’re all broken.' MSU community reeling after mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 5 injured

EAST LANSING, Mich.(WXYZ) — The Michigan State University community is reeling after a deadly mass shooting Monday night left three dead and five injured, all students. The suspected gunman also died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We’re all broken by an all-too familiar feeling. Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during a Tuesday morning press conference. Whitmer ordered flags lowered until further notice to honor all victims.

MSU Police and Public Safety say the first calls came in around 8:18 p.m. Monday evening reporting a shooting at Berkey Hall on the northern side of campus.

Good Morning America talked to an MSU student who says students inside his classroom were injured.

“The shooter came into our room and shot three to four times … I didn’t see anything, because I was hiding,” said Dominik Molotky, an MSU student.

Michigan State students recalls moment gunman shot in his classroom hitting students

We’re told the situation moved to the MSU Union, where more shots were fired.

Police say they found two of the deceased victims in Berkey Hall along with several injured. They said they found an additional deceased victim at the MSU Union.

Morning press conference after deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University

When 7 Action News crews arrived on the scene Monday evening, some students ran to them.

One student tells us she was inside Akers when her brother called to tell her there was an active shooter.

"Everyone started running and screaming," she said.

Students speak after shots fired at Michigan State University

The student and her friend said they didn't know where to go.

"People think these things aren’t going to happen to them until they do," said another student.

A representative from Sparrow Hospital got emotional as he shared that the five students injured remain in critical condition, adding that four of them needed surgery.

Sparrow Hospital official gives emotional update on those injured in MSU mass shooting

"We are devastated at the lost of life," said Michigan State University Interim President Dr. Theresa Woodruff.

The suspected gunman has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae. He is believed to have no affiliation to the university.

The suspect was located around 11:45 p.m. in Lansing thanks to a tip caller who recognized the man from the released photo.

Police say they did recover a weapon at the scene. There was also a search warrant issued for the location of the suspect's home. At this time, the motive of the shooting is still unclear.

Leaders and police gathered Tuesday morning to provide updates on the shooting.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin pushed for more people to come to the table to ensure safety in our schools, noting that Michigan endured the deadly Oxford High School shooting in November of 2021.

“The most haunting picture of last night was watching the cameras pan through the crowds and seeing one person wearing an Oxford Strong sweatshirt the sweatshirts that were handed out after… those kids lived through a school shooting 15 months ago," Rep. Elissa Slotkin said at the morning press conference.

The names of the victims are expected to be released later today.

The university is offering students mental health resources throughout the day and week and are encouraging students to call 517-316-8200 for services. Support is being offered at the Hannah Community Center.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement during their investigation, please call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

