'We're all in intensive care': Greektown restaurant worried about losses due to construction

Downtown construction is taking a toll on a Greektown restaurant. The owner reached out to 7 News Detroit, fearing for the future of their business.

The owner of table No. 2 says that when all the construction is clear, it's going to be a gorgeous stretch of downtown. But he's nervous his restaurant won't survive the wait, saying it's hard even to see the business front when walking by.

Table No. 2 has called Greektown home for two years. Its owner, Omar Mitchell, is hoping his third year will survive the Monroe Streetscape project. The $20 million state-funded project has shut down roads between Randolph and 375 Service Drive. It's expected to wrap up by the summer of 2026.

It'll provide the area with more public space, make the area more pedestrian-friendly, and give better lighting for enhanced safety measures.

Mitchell says since construction started, they're struggling. He's watching his sales drop by 95 percent, and on what should be busy weekends, he says he sees potential new customers walk past, just trying to get out of the crowded, congested sidewalks.

"They’re tripping over the fence pedestals. I’ve seen folks lean on the gates of the fence construction and almost fall through it. It’s very tight. It’s probably a 3-4 for clearance," Mitchell said. "Eventually, when they find where they want to go, they’re frustrated. They don’t even want to be here anymore."

"We’re all in intensive care and we just don’t know if that breathing machine is going to stop," he continued. "We hope we’re still here for a year because we’ve all put a lot of hard work and dedication into this."

Athina Papas, the Greektown neighborhood partnership's Board Chair and President, responded to business concerns with the statement below:

The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership is proud to support our district during the Monroe Streetscape Project. We have worked to mitigate decreases in foot traffic by increasing directional signage and wayfinding, among other ongoing construction-related measures to maintain accessibility. Pedestrian access on Monroe Street remains open for visitors to continue to shop, dine, and explore all that Greektown has to offer. To support and highlight our diverse local businesses, we’re launching exciting neighborhood-wide events and partnerships starting with a wine stroll and district happy hour next month. These initiatives are part of a broader, community-led effort to ensure that Greektown not only endures but thrives during this transformation. We meet regularly to understand and evaluate our community’s needs. This collaborative approach helps ensure Greektown remains vibrant and welcoming throughout this transformation. Visitors can stay informed on parking info, upcoming events and construction updates by visiting our website https://www.greektowndetroit.org/ and following our social pages.

Chef Mitchell also is adding a few things like Sunday Brunch and parking validation to get more people in the doors. He said he's also taking any donations, grants, and booking corporate events.