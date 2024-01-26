'We’re hurting': $50,000 food trailer stolen from Roseville restaurant

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After renovating for two years and getting it up and running last month, someone stole the Old School Deli's $50,000 food trailer last Wednesday.

Owner of Old School Deli Steve Morse hasn't always been in the restaurant scene. However, his love of food made him switch careers.

“I was actually an insurance agent," he said with a smile.

He opened up his Roseville deli in 2013 to bring people joy through the power of good food.

“Our corned beef, people say it’s the best on the east side," Morse said.

To expand his business and take it on the road, Morse bought the food trailer from Georgia in 2022. After long hours at the restaurant, he would take time after work to renovate it for two years with the help of family and friends.

Steve Morse The Old School Deli trailer is green and maroon with yellow accents and is 12 feet tall

"You’re working 12 hours in the restaurant, then you’re going out in the back for another four, five hours. Those were long days," he said.

He got the trailer up and running in December, equipped with a working kitchen and new flooring, only to notice it was stolen Wednesday morning when he got to work.

According to surveillance video, a silver Ram pickup truck pulled onto Morse's property near Groesbeck Highway and 13 Mile Road around 5 a.m. with equipment to attach the trailer to the truck.

The suspect attached Morse's friend's trailer that was parked behind the restaurant and drove off. The suspect then returned about an hour later, attached Morse's locked trailer and took off northbound on Groesbeck Highway, 15 minutes before the first employee showed up to work.

Steve Morse The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver Ram pickup truck

“Economically, Southeastern Michigan’s having a hard time. We’re hurting. You can’t go to the grocery store without walking out $300 lighter going, what did I get," Morse said. "They better look over their shoulder if they think they're going to steal anything else from here again."

Morse is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who finds the trailer.

The Roseville Police Department is investigating the theft with assistance from the Macomb Auto Theft Squad. If you see the trailer or have any information, call Roseville police at 586-447-4483.