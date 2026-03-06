West Bloomfield couple returns home after being stranded in Dubai when U.S. & Israel strikes started

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield couple's dream birthday trip to Dubai turned into a race for survival amid the raging war. This morning, Dalia and Kevin Kejbou are back home safe, but their journey through three countries to get here is one they won't forget.

"We woke up, we went to the rooftop pool. And as we're sitting at the pool, we're having some snacks and some drinks," Dalia said. "And then we heard... boom"

Dalia and Kevin Kejbou — married 27 years — had arrived in Dubai on February 26 with Dalia's sister and brother-in-law. A pre-50th birthday trip that was supposed to last until March 10.

"We were so excited. We landed, and we were like, 'wow, this is so beautiful,'" Dalia said.

Within 48 hours of landing, the U.S. and Israel led strikes on Iranbegan, pulling neighboring Gulf countries, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE into the crossfire.

"Did you personally see missiles fly across the sky?" I asked the couple.

"That Fairmont across the street from the St. Regis where we were staying, is the hotel that got hit by the remnants... debris of the drone," Dalia said. "Yeah, literally across the street from us. So that was scary."

The UAE Ministry of Defense says today they’ve intercepted over 180 Iranian ballistic missiles along with more than 900 drones. The sounds heard across the Emirates were UAE air defense systems intercepting missiles overhead.

"The airspace was closed," Dalia said.

"The airport's closed," Kevin said.

"So what was your next step?" I followed up with.

"I was sitting on the couch sobbing. We were up all night. My parents called, and they were crying. I had friends calling me, texting me. It was extremely overwhelming," Dalia said.

"That's really when I panicked. I panicked when I felt like my government couldn't really do anything for me. And I had to rely on another government to protect us," Dalia said.

"How would you describe the feeling knowing that as Americans, you didn't get help from your own embassy and consulate, but another country was helping you out?" I asked.

"Fear. Fear and disappointment. You know, before this, I had the magic feeling that I was a United States citizen. So that carries a lot of weight," Dalia said.

Back in Dearborn — their friend Mike Hacham spent the night coordinating with nonprofits and contacts on the ground in Dubai — trying to find a way out for the four Americans.

"We love this country," Mike said. "We stand for this country. And when we're in harm's way, they need to come pick us up. Every other country has put plans in place for their citizens to get out of the war zone, except America."

With all flights out of the region suspended. Dalia said it was an American Express travel agent who located four seats on an Oman Air flight out of Muscat. This meant the only land route out was through Oman — a six-hour drive through the desert to the Muscat airport. Out of desperation, the 4 Americans were left with no choice but to hire a cab to Oman. At the Hata border crossing, the hired driver demanded 10,000 dirhams. That's roughly $2,800 — nearly 10 times the standard rate.

"He was getting ready to hand him the money," Dalia said.

But that’s when a Dubai Border Police officer noticed the tourists in despair, and what happened next left everyone in shock.

"He said, 'you should be ashamed of yourself.' We're fasting. And I was like, God bless this man," Dalia said.

The Dubai Police officer ordered the driver to hand over every cent back or face jail time.

"I tell you what, I couldn't believe what my eyes saw, when my ears heard," Kevin said. "It was just amazing. I did not expect that. And he gave the man no option."

From Dubai to Muscat to Istanbul and finally back to Metro Detroit.

"From the time the bombing started, I felt like we were on a mission. Our mission was to get home," Kevin said.

"Yeah, we have three kids to come home to," Dalia said.

"How shameful. How shameful that we live in this country, and the State Department's telling us find a way out," Mike said.