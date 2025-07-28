West Bloomfield pedestrian dies after being run over by car in Howell Township

HOWELL TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield man was killed after being hit by a car on I-96 highway in Howell Township.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office tells us they were dispatched for the crash west of Mason Road just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 27.

Investigators say that the man, 68, was driving a Buick west on I-96 when he stopped and exited his vehicle before trying to cross three lanes of the highway on foot. He was struck by the driver of a Toyota heading west.

The man was transported to the University of Michigan hospital, where he later passed away. The driver of the Toyota, a 55-year-old Sterling Heights woman, was not injured in the incident.

The highway was closed for about three hours for investigation and clean-up of this incident.