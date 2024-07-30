West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Macomb County

MACOMB CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Health Department says it detected West Nile virus in two tested samples of mosquitoes, and now, they're urging people to exercise caution.

The county hasn't confirmed any human cases yet, but symptoms include body aches, fever and headache. People over 50 or those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk for severe illness.

Michigan's had its first confirmed case this summer in Livingston County, however, it's unclear where that person contracted it.

We spoke with the Macomb County Health Department about the virus.

"We’re seeing it now in these mosquitoes. And typically, after we see them in mosquitoes, a few weeks later, we start seeing some human cases or could start seeing some human cases," said Tom Barnes. "It’s not a guarantee. You don’t get…we don’t see many of them, you know, I can’t speak statewide. But, for Macomb County, I think the last case we had was sometime last year.”

He also says there are steps you can take to help prevent getting the illness: use mosquito repellent, wear long sleeve shirts and pants, and limit outdoors time after dusk when mosquitoes are most active.