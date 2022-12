(WXYZ) — Westbound I-696 is closed at I-275 due to a fatal crash, 7 Action News has learned.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the highway closed just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A Farmington Hills public safety official tells 7 Action News the crash is fatal and they are on scene investigating.

It's not clear how long the highway will remain closed, but people going that way are urged to find an alternate route.