Westbound I-96 back open at Farmington after police chase ends with car fire

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were arrested after a police chase along I-96 in Livonia on Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said.

Police situation closes westbound I-96 after Farmington

According to Livonia police, a vehicle was stolen out of Dearborn on Wednesday, and Michigan State Police notified Livonia that the vehicle was spotted.

That's when the vehicle began running, and Livonia police used the grappler to stop the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the driver tried to escape from the grappler, which led to a small car fire. Crews had to come and put out the fire.

Three people are in custody, police say, and no one was injured.

According to Michigan State Police, the 27-year-old male driver from Brighton was taken into custody, and two female passengers were arrested after police found they have several warrants.