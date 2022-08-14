Western Wayne Hazmat responding to oil spill in Rouge River

(WXYZ) — Western Wayne Hazmat is currently out responding to an oil spill in the Rouge River.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) a 55-gallon drum with oil in it is the cause of the leak.

A business located at 36253 Michigan Avenue is responsible.

The Western Wayne Hazmat crew was seen trying to control the situation early Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the Western Wayne Hazmat is cleaning up the spill and putting booms in the water.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information comes in.