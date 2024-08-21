Westland man arrested after alleged fatal stabbing

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Westland man has been charged after allegedly stabbing and killing another Westland man this past weekend.

48-year-old Richard Waltiere Jr. was charged today with one count of second-degree murder.

On Sunday, August 18, Westland police responded to the area of Grand Traverse and Misaukee Court around 8 p.m. for a report of a man down. Those first responders found 58-year-old Donald Soulliere lying on the ground, unconscious but still breathing. They tried to save his life before rushing him to the hospital, where Soulliere died.

After investigation, officers were able to find Waltiere and arrest him without incident early the next morning, around eight hours later.

Waltiere was issued a $1,000,000 cash or surety bond, and has court dates set for this month and next month.