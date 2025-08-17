Westland man charged after allegedly owning child porn

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Westland man has been charged after being accused of owning child porn.

Earlier this week, investigators raided the home of 21-year-old Terence Darell Gaines, and found that Gaines owned child sexually abusive materials.

Gaines has been charged with one count of Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Material- Possession, one count of Child Sexually Abusive Material-Possession, and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Gaines appeared in court on Saturday (August 16), with the judge granting him a $50,000 cash/surety bond. Gaines was also given a GPS tether, a curfew for 10:00 p.m., and an order not to communicate with minors and not use computers while the case is pending.

“This office will aggressively prosecute those who commit crimes that put our children in harm’s way," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.