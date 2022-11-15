Westland man facing federal charges for allegedly trying to help ISIS

A Westland man is facing two federal charges for allegedly trying to help the Islamic State (ISIS).

According to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday, Aws Mohammed Naser, is charged with Attempting to Provide Material Support and Resources to a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Felon in Possession of a Destructive Device.

The feds say that Naser tried to provide material support to ISIS in the form of personnel – including himself – and other services.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the charge of supporting ISIS and 15 years for the destructive device charge.

Terrorism poses significant threats to people living in our District and around the world,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison stated. “We will aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone who seeks to aid terrorists.”

“Today’s indictment serves to remind others what can happen if they attempt to provide assistance to a foreign terrorist organization,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “The FBI will make every effort to protect Americans at home and abroad and to bring other like-minded criminals to justice.”

In 2018, a Dearborn man was captured in northern Syria and charged with fighting for ISIS.