Westland neighborhood cleaning up after 50-foot-tree falls on cars, clips house

WESTLAND, MI (WXYZ) — A Westland neighborhood is waking up Tuesday morning to clean up the damage left behind from Monday afternoon's storm. The high winds and rain knocked down power lines and uprooted trees.

One tree in the neighborhood is now sprawled across a few cars.

Security camera footage captured the moment the 50-foot tree comes crashing down. The homeowners say they're just grateful it wasn't worse.

"The fact that it missed our house by a foot, you have to thank our lucky stars and that was just—terrifying is the only word I can think to describe it," Lauren Novak said.

Stephan Rodwell's house was not as lucky. That tree clipped his roof and he says it's too soon to tell how much it would cost to repair the damage/

"Can't believe we all got out of this alive," Rodwell said. "Just a little bit of degrees, different directions, and we'd all be writing different stories."