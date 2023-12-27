Westland police are looking for a man missing since Dec.19

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Westland Police Department needs the public’s help locating a man that has been missing for over a week.

Nicholas Pierre Furlow, 40, of Westland was last seen on December 19 at a location in the 16000 block of Santa Rosa in Detroit when he went missing.

Furlow, a black male, is approximately 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair worn in shoulder-length locs.

According to police, Furlow is confirmed to be without medication necessary to treat an illness.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Nicholas Pierre Furlow, please contact Sergeant Jachym with the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.