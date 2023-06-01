Westland police investigating after 36-year-old woman killed in double shooting

(WXYZ) — Westland police are investigating after a double shooting left a 36-year-old Dearborn Heights woman dead early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called around 2 a.m. on Thursday on the report of someone shot. When they arrived, they reportedly found a 32-year-old man from Romulus suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, they discovered that the incident started in the 37000 block of Scottsdale Circle, and when they arrived at that location, they discovered the second victim, the 36-year-old woman.

Both the man and woman were transported to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died.

The 32-year-old man is currently in stable condition, police say.

Police say they do not think this is a random incident and that they are actively investigating.

