Westland Police investigating shooting that left two men injured

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating what led to two men being shot in Westland Saturday afternoon.

“It was loud, shocking, this is a very quiet neighborhood,” said Justin Russell, Westland resident.

According to Westland Police, officers responded to a home on the 30000 Block of Marshall Court after getting reports of two men fighting and shots being fired.

When police got to the house, they found a man with a gunshot wound. After investigating some more, they found another man nearby who was also shot.

“We don’t be having drama over here so to hear them gunshots was crazy,” Russell said.

Justin Russell lives down the street from where the shooting happened.

Russell has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and says nothing like this has happened.

“To hear like 12-15 gunshots going off, it was lady screaming while the gunshots were going off, it was crazy,” Russell added.

Police say both men were taken to medical facilities for treatment but their statuses are not available at this time.

“It’s sad, hopefully everybody is alright,” Russell said.

Police say there is no danger to the public stemming from this shooting.