What can we expect from the final debate between Whitmer & Dixon?

What can we expect to hear from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon in the final gubernatorial debate? We spoke with Oakland University political professor David Dulio to see what they might talk about. Topics will likely include abortion, gas prices, inflation and more as the hour-long debate happens right here on Channel 7.
We spoke with Oakland University political professor David Dulio to see what they might talk about.

