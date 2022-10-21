What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?

That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.

So, what does an average winter look like in Michigan? The best thought right now is to be near or above-average snowfall. In the average year, we get about 42 inches of snow in Detroit.

It's the same setup we had last winter, and we ended up with a few inches above the average snowfall.