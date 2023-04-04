What does an 'enhanced' risk of severe storms hitting metro Detroit mean?

Metro Detroit is under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather for Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

The region predicted for the storms on Wednesday afternoon includes most of the Lower Peninsula, plus Illinois, Ohio, and parts of Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and more.

The Storm Prediction Center can change its outlook throughout the day depending on what happens with the storm's set up.

But what exactly does an "enhanced" risk of severe weather mean?

According to the NWS, that means there is "high confidence that several storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes. Several severe storms could be significant."

The NWS said, "similar to intense storms your area may only experience once or twice per year."

In all, there are five levels of severe thunderstorm outlook.

1 – Marginal – "Some storms could be capable of damaging winds and severe hail. Localized tornado threat could develop"

2 – Slight – "Increased confidence that some storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornado potential"

3 – Enhanced – "High confidence that several storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes"

4 – Moderate – "High confidence that many storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes"

5 – High – "High confidence that an outbreak of storms will contain tornadoes, damaging winds and/or severe hail"

7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said the storms are likely possible between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.