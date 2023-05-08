What is Haemophilus influenzae? Here are the symptoms to watch for

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed there were cases of Haemophilus influenzae in students at Marcus Garvey Academy.

Haemophilus influenzae is a kind of bacteria that can cause flu-like symptoms.

Haemophilus influenzae does not cause the flu and actually has nothing to do with the influenza virus.

Haemophilus influenzae - also called H. influenzae - is a type of bacteria. There are six distinct types. And these bacteria live in people’s nose and throat. For the most part, they usually cause no harm. But infections can happen when the bacteria move to other parts of the body.

For instance, H. influenzae is a common cause of ear infections in young kids and bronchitis in adults. But some H. influenzae infections are “invasive”. Meaning the bacteria has invaded parts of the body where there are not usually found. For instance, if the bacteria gets into the bloodstream, it can cause bacteriemia or if it gets into the fluid in the spine and brain, it can cause meningitis. H. influenzae can also cause pneumonia, a skin infection called cellulitis and Epiglottitis which is swelling in the throat.

Unfortunately, invasive disease can be very serious and sometimes result in death. Those most at risk are children younger than 5 years old, adults 65 years or older and people who are immunocompromised.

Treatment depends on the type of infection. Usually, antibiotics are prescribed but some H. influenzae are resistant to them. If people are really sick, they may need to be hospitalized and given breathing support and intravenous steroids.

As for vaccines, people are most familiar with H. influenzae type b or Hib. And you can protect your child as there is a vaccine for Hib. There are 3-4 doses and the CDC recommends that all children younger than 2 get the vaccine.

Now, the vaccine does not prevent infections caused by other types of H. influenzae. So it’s best to have your child wash their hands often and keep them away from those who are sick. Because people who are infected can spread the bacteria by coughing or sneezing.

Health officials recommend that parents watch their kids for symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. And to seek medical care if their child is sick and between the ages of 4 and 7.

However, if any child is super lethargic or if you’re concerned for any reason, talk to your pediatrician or take them to the nearest emergency room to be evaluated.