What is NEXTGEN TV? Experts say it will revolutionize the way people watch TV

Channel 7's parent company E.W. Scripps has launched an awareness campaign about a new broadcast technology that's set to create waves, especially for folks looking to cut the cord and manage their subscription bills.

It's called NEXTGEN TV, and experts say it will revolutionize the way folks consume content in the near future.

But, what is NEXTGEN TV? How will it change your television experience? Most importantly, how much will it impact your wallet? We're answering your questions.

"NEXTGEN TV, simply, put, it's free over-the-air television like we get today, but better," Nasser Yousef, a general manager at ABC Warehouse, said.

We are talking about stunning 4K, HDR video quality, movie theatre-like sound, advanced emergency alerts, and the ability for people to interact with content.

"For instance, you are watching sports, there will be a box in up in the corner with stats that you can actually click on, during the live broadcast and dwell deeper into stats on a particular player," Yousef said.

Hailed as the third generation of digital TV technology, NEXTGEN TV, is broadcasting in more than 50 markets. It's also expected to reach 75% of households across the country by this year, making it one of the biggest reasons why folks are cutting the cord.

"Cable bills can be a couple of hundred bucks a month nowadays, so it's tough to keep it. And over-the-air television the best it's ever been now and it's going to get better down the road," Yousef added.

I met up with Antenna expert Alvin Rocky. He recently installed a compatible TV at Dr. Aman Upadhyay's new home. Just like any responsible man, Upadhyay's top priority is to set up a man cave.

"The picture is unbelievable," Upadhyay said after the TV was installed. "For under $100 to get this type of picture quality, it's unbelievable."

"One of the things that's really cool about NEXTGEN TV is that it's internet TV, and there is on demand. So you have video on demand right from an antenna, and you can go to your top stories, you can see the COVID numbers, you can look at the weather, so can make a plan for the rest of the day," Alvin Rocky, the owner of AV Multimedia Solutions, said.

With the man cave almost ready, there was still one burning question, what do folks do if their TV set is incompatible?

Nasser tells me just in case your existing television does not have NEXTGEN TV technology, you don't have to smash it or throw it, you got options.

All you have got to do is purchase a tuner box with NEXTGEN TV technology and get the same amount of benefits.

For a full list of compatible televisions WatchNextGenTV.com.