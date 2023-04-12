What is the status of the new State Fair Transit Center planned for Detroit?

Plans are in the works for a project that will help drive Detroit's mass transit system into the future.

Currently, the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus services operate from a single hub – the Rosa Parks Transit Center in Downtown Detroit.

However, a second one is in the works. Construction is ramping up on the new State Fair Transit Center at the site of the old State Fairgrounds near Woodward and 8 Mile Rd.

There, the historic Dairy Cattle Building is being transformed into a state-of-the-art public transportation hub.

The goal is to not just attract more riders, but desperately needed drivers as well.

"I used to take the bus faithfully. I love the bus," Geoffrey Maxwell, from Detroit, said.

The old barn that used to be filled with dairy cattle will eventually be filled with buses.

"What do you think about the idea of a transportation hub coming to this area?" I asked residents.

"I think it is a good thing that they are trying to put another one out here," Giovionnie Hudson said.

"I was there years ago went they had the state fair, so they had the animals in there so that would be great," Eileen Fields said.

Everyone I spoke to was on board with the idea, but they want to see more from DDOT.

"We need more buses out here actually, you know with more jobs opening up and everything hiring now," Maxwell said.

"Lately, I haven't heard that it is really reliable, but if they can make it better that would be great," Sondra Williams said.

"What would you say to people who may have been critical of DDOT in the past?" I asked Mikel Oglesby, the executive director of transit for to the City of Detroit.

"Well, there is no need to be critical because we are working hard. I think everybody is starting to realize that the lack of service is based on the ability to get operators," Oglesby said.

He also said that they see service increasing with the building of the transit hub.

The new space will have a lobby area, ticket office, restrooms, 10 bus pull-ins, and even a greenspace to enjoy the outdoors.

"We are going to have as much service as we have now, if not more by the time this is built," Oglesby said.