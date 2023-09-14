What it means to work under an expired contract ahead of potential UAW 'Stand Up Strike'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The UAW contract deadline with the Big Three is 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Last night, UAW President Shawn Fain outlined his “Stand Up Strike” strategy in case a deal could not be reached.

In the plan, select locals would be called to stand up and strike. Fain said it’s aimed at creating confusion for the companies and giving the UAW leverage in negotiations.

But what does that mean for workers who aren't called to strike? The UAW explains that they would maintain strike readiness and will be working under an expired contract.

According to the UAW, the following will occur upon contract expiration:



Arbitration (but not the grievance procedure)

Management Rights

Union security (but not dues checkoff)

No strike/no lockout

The following will not expire upon contract expiration:



Other than the items listed above, the terms and conditions in the contract continue to apply when it expires. Those terms and conditions make up the status quo. The company cannot make unilateral changes to any mandatory subject of bargaining that is part of the status quo. The parties must bargain over changes to the status quo.

Mandatory subjects of bargaining are things that directly impact wages, hours, or working conditions.



Examples include: wages, overtime pay, shift premium, incentive pay, bonuses, break time, seniority, health and safety, vacation, personal time, health benefits, pension, profit-sharing, subcontracting, work rules, price of food in snack machines.

Help to enforce the status quo by doing the following:



Be on the lookout for any changes to work rules or any other mandatory subjects of bargaining. Report any changes to your committeeperson.

Without arbitration rights, members can protect themselves from being disciplined by the following actions:



Carefully follow all standard operating procedures, safety policies and supervisor’s instructions.

Call for a committeeperson if you are disciplined, asked to do work you are not trained to do or asked to do work that is unsafe.

UAW members can do the following:



Attend Local Union meetings to learn more about your right to engage in protected concerted activities with your co-workers and to help plan those activities at your plant

Refuse voluntary overtime.

UAW members can not do the following:

